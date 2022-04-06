25 American Destinations Where Summer Starts Early
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck April 06, 2022
How to Get an Early Start on Summer
While every city and place in the nation experiences a summer full of warm temperatures and cherished seasonal events, the season can take longer to arrive in some places than in others. In much of the Sun Belt, summer-like temperatures arrive early, while swaths of the country are still wrestling with cool, wintry-like weather. So what do you do when you want to start your summer early? Head to one of the following 25 destinations, that's what. All of the following places feature very warm weather early and many of them have a signature festival or two that serves as a de facto kick-off of their early-summer season that will enhance your trip.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS