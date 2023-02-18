25 of the Finest European Food Experiences
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck February 18, 2023
The Best Food Tours in Europe
Ask someone what they are most looking forward to on their upcoming trip to Europe, and food & drink are sure to surface near the top of that list. Europe is heaven for food, beer and wine lovers and while you can get many of the products the continent is famous for at home, they always taste better at the source. One of the coolest new trends in travel over the last decade or so, the European food tour is an organized "food crawl" that shows off the best fare from a city or region while offering guests a good time along the way. Whether you or a client are heading across the pond soon, taking a food tour is sure to be a fun way to quickly get to know the culinary personality of a place and the following 25 are some of the best food tours in Europe.
For more information on Spain, England, Ireland, Portugal, Italy
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS