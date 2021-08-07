Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Sat August 07 2021

gallery icon Celebrate National Lighthouse Day With These Unique Lighthouses

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz August 07, 2021

1/12
Phare du Petit Minou, Plouzané, France
Phare du Petit Minou, Plouzané, France (photo via William Bout, Unsplash/Booking.com)

Unique Lighthouses

Today, August 7, is National Lighthouse Day. It's a day to celebrate the lights that guide us home and the historic importance of lighthouses and their keepers, who not only guided ships into harbor but also played key roles in naval battles across the globe. Check out these incredible lighthouses across the globe as well as recommendations on the best places to stay near them, courtesy of Booking.com

1/12

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS