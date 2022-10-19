Last updated: 06:15 PM ET, Wed October 19 2022

gallery icon Every State's Best Place for Chicken Wings

Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck October 19, 2022

1/51
Buffalo-style wings.
Buffalo-style wings. (photo courtesy of Fudio/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Where to go for America's best wings

Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, the chicken wing landed on menus across the country in the 80s and 90s and quickly became one of America's favorite foods. Since then, the humble wing has blossomed from a basic bar & grill appetizer to become the anchor menu item at an ever-growing list of chicken wing restaurants. These days, the best chicken wings in the USA are being served up at everything from food trucks in Texas to gourmet smokehouses in Ohio and Korean spots in Portland, with the influence of Buffalo natives seemingly never far away from a great wing restaurant. So where are the best chicken wings in America? Well, you're going to have to try the following 50 restaurants to find out for yourself. 

1/51

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Scott Hartbeck

Scott Hartbeck

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS