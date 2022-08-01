Last updated: 10:00 PM ET, Mon August 01 2022

gallery icon Exploring San Diego's Historic Gaslamp Quarter

Destination & Tourism Scott Laird August 01, 2022

1/8
Downtown San Diego Gaslamp sign over moving traffic (photo via Mindy_Nicole_Photography / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Downtown San Diego Gaslamp sign over moving traffic. (photo via Mindy_Nicole_Photography/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

San Diego's Most Historic Neighborhood

San Diego might be more famous for much newer attractions, but some of the most eclectic dining and entertainment options are in the city's Gaslamp Quarter, right in the middle of Downtown San Diego. The Quarter has maintained its historic character after an extensive late 20th Century refurbishment, with buildings dating back as early as the 1850s. Overall, it's one of the best-preserved neighborhoods featuring Victorian Era architecture in the U.S. 

A number of lodging options, including the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter are located right at the doorstep of this very walkable neighborhood, making it a city destination unto itself for travelers. 

1/8

For more information on San Diego, California

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Scott Laird

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS