Hottest Memorial Day Destinations in the US
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 23, 2021
Memorial Day Favorites
Memorial Day travel is poised to bounce back in a big way in 2021, with AAA forecasting more than 37 million Americans to venture 50 miles or more from home from May 27-31. The figure marks a dramatic 60 percent increase from last year's COVID-19 pandemic-plagued holiday and is welcome news for the travel and tourism sector. As for where travelers will be heading to kick off summer, here are some of the hottest places across the country.
Sponsored Content
-
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
TravelPulse Q&A: One-on-One With Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Kevin Froemming
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS