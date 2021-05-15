MGM Resorts Rolls Out Huge Slate of Entertainment
For a long time, the only places to go in the U.S. to gamble legally were Las Vegas and Atlantic City.
Then a boatload of municipalities across the country started opening up casinos and, suddenly, you could drive just a few hours and gamble.
But Vegas always had it right, from the beginning, that gambling alone wasn’t going to entice tourists. Now it’s a safe bet to say that just as many visitors go to Las Vegas for the world-class entertainment as they do to gamble.
And nobody does entertainment like MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas, including the iconic MGM Mirage Hotel and Casino, Park MGM, Mandalay Bay and Luxor.
With Vegas hotels allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity beginning on June 1, here’s what MGM has on tap.
Football
This upcoming season set to start in September will be the second year for the Las Vegas Raiders. With the first year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and no fan attendance, MGM is planning several events around the football season. That includes the MGM Resorts Stadium Walk. Host properties Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Luxor Hotel & Casino are offering special room packages, sports-related festivities and live entertainment options programmed throughout the season. Mandalay Bay and Luxor are offering “Strip to Stadium” hotel packages for guests traveling to cheer on their favorite teams. Packages include a two-night stay at Mandalay Bay or Luxor and up to a $150 food and beverage credit per stay that can be used at the Bud Light Beer Garden or at venues throughout the properties. Also, looking way ahead, the 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to be hosted in Las Vegas in April of that year.
Bud Light Beer Garden
Located on The Strip at the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Hacienda Ave., the Bud Light Beer Garden is set to become the ultimate outdoor game day getaway as fans come from around the country to root on their home team in Las Vegas’ new state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium. On each Las Vegas gameday, the Bud Light Beer Garden will become an electric interactive environment beginning four hours before kickoff. Throughout the season, professional sports legends will make appearances to talk sports and provide insights on the week’s football team matchups.
UFC
UFC 264 will be held at the T-Mobile Arena on July 10. When tickets went on sale last month, they sold out in only 45 minutes. This will be the first full-capacity event scheduled for the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Likely to be one of the biggest fights in the sport’s history, the main event will be the third matchup between the popular Conor McGregor and his opponent, Dustin Poirier.
Bruno Mars
The ultra-talented, ultra-popular singer returns to the Park Theater at Park MGM for six performances in July. He quickly sold out all six – two shows over Fourth of July weekend followed by four additional July dates.
Cirque de Soleil
First Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack owned Las Vegas entertainment, then Elvis Presley, then Celine Dion. Now it’s the Cirque du Soleil, which is planning to resume a number of its shows. The group already announced that “O” will open July 1 while Blue Man Group at Luxor will return June 24. “O” is the city’s most successful stage production, selling out nightly for two decades.
Headline Entertainment
In the showrooms across various MGM hotels, you will find such headliners as the Australian Bee Gees, Brad Garrett and his eponymous Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club, Carrot Top, David Copperfield, FANTASY, Jabbawockeez, Terry Fator and Thunder from Down Under. They have all returned to the stage and perform under limited capacity.
Aces of Comedy at the Mirage
The popular series returns in July with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Chelsea Handler, Gabriel Iglesias, Jim Jefferies, Bill Maher and Tom Segura.
