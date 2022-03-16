Last updated: 02:00 AM ET, Wed March 16 2022

gallery icon The Best and Worst Major US Cities for Spring Break

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 16, 2022

1/14
Aerial view of St. Petersburg, Florida at Tampa Bay (photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Aerial view of St. Petersburg, Florida at Tampa Bay (photo via SeanPavonePhoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

2022 Spring Break Destinations

Spring break travelers have lots of choices when it comes to ideal destinations in the United States but some are better than others when it comes to travel expenses, nightlife offerings, weather and walkability. Grand Canyon University's partner, Grand Canyon Education recently analyzed 27 major U.S. cities and ranked them based on seven key factors for a fun and affordable spring break vacation, including average hotel cost, drink cost and weather to determine the best and worst for travelers this year. Researchers looked at the average weekly cost of a hotel room, the cost of a cocktail, the cost of a beer, the average temperature and precipitation, the number of bars per capita, walkability and the cost of inbound flights. Here's a look at each end of the spectrum, from best to worst.

1/14

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS