The Best and Worst Major US Cities for Spring Break
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 16, 2022
2022 Spring Break Destinations
Spring break travelers have lots of choices when it comes to ideal destinations in the United States but some are better than others when it comes to travel expenses, nightlife offerings, weather and walkability. Grand Canyon University's partner, Grand Canyon Education recently analyzed 27 major U.S. cities and ranked them based on seven key factors for a fun and affordable spring break vacation, including average hotel cost, drink cost and weather to determine the best and worst for travelers this year. Researchers looked at the average weekly cost of a hotel room, the cost of a cocktail, the cost of a beer, the average temperature and precipitation, the number of bars per capita, walkability and the cost of inbound flights. Here's a look at each end of the spectrum, from best to worst.
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS