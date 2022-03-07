The Top US and International Spring Break Travel Destinations
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 07, 2022
Where We're Headed for Spring Break
Allianz Partners has revealed its annual list of the top 20 spring break destinations based on traveler demand. The award-winning travel insurance and assistance company looked at the flight itineraries of 4.1 million travelers' trips of five to eight days in length for travel planned between February 18 and April 18, 2022, and found that spring break bookings for 2022 have increased by a monumental 134 percent over 2021 bookings. Allianz went a step further to reveal the top spring break vacation spots both home and abroad. Warm-weather destinations continue to dominate in 2022, with Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean garnering plenty of interest.
