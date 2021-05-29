The Healthiest States In The US (And The Least Healthy)
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz May 29, 2021
The Healthiest States In The U.S. (And The Least Healthy)
Well-being is incredibly important, and it's clear that different countries put different amounts of focus on this topic. States also differ in well-being, in everything from access to food and healthcare to physical and social well-being. Sharecare and the Boston University School of Public Health released a report, called Sharecare's 2020 Community Well-Being Index, detailing the healthiest and the least healthy states to live in. Read on to find out which six states did the best and which six did the worst.
Interestingly, nine of the top healthiest states (except Utah), voted for Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election, while nine out of the ten least healthy states (except New Mexico) voted for Trump. Click here to download and read the full report.
