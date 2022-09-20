The Top Fall Travel Destination in Each State
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck September 20, 2022
Fall Travel Fun
Each portion of the annual calendar offers up its own unique set of travel opportunities, but no season has quite the allure of autumn. Fall travel is simply magical, offering up a chance to relish the last of the outdoor activity season in much of the country while at the same time fully embracing the cooler weather and the colorful changing of the seasons. Fall travel in the United States is the season for pumpkin-spiced travel delights, from apple-picking and leaf-peeping to tailgating at college football games, haunted houses and harvest festivals. But not all fall travel destinations are created equal, as some American cities and towns just now know to do the season best, and the following list is full of them. Click on the slideshow to see the best autumn travel destinations in the USA.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS