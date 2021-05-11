Last updated: 03:31 PM ET, Tue May 11 2021

Destination & Tourism Damon Sayles May 11, 2021

Scenic view of the island of St. Thomas near a marina and the small city of Charlotte Amallie in the Caribbean. (photo via fallbrook / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Scenic view of the island of St. Thomas near a marina and the city of Charlotte Amalie in the Caribbean. (photo via fallbrook / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Travel to US Virgin Islands

With COVID-19 vaccinations becoming more of the norm in our "new normal" lifestyle, U.S. travelers are making more trips out of the country. A destination outside the continental 48 that is a must right now is the U.S. Virgin Islands. And let's be honest: The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) serves as a beautiful reminder of why we all must travel again. Blue waters. Stunning land visuals. Beautiful climate. Great food. In a word, breathtaking. A trip to the USVI personally was quite memorable. It served as a honeymoon trip, but it also was where a longtime friend got married. Needless to say, the USVI received huge marks  for a variety of reasons.

Damon Sayles

