US Virgin Islands Travel: A Visit to St. Thomas and St. John
Destination & Tourism Damon Sayles May 11, 2021
Travel to US Virgin Islands
With COVID-19 vaccinations becoming more of the norm in our "new normal" lifestyle, U.S. travelers are making more trips out of the country. A destination outside the continental 48 that is a must right now is the U.S. Virgin Islands. And let's be honest: The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) serves as a beautiful reminder of why we all must travel again. Blue waters. Stunning land visuals. Beautiful climate. Great food. In a word, breathtaking. A trip to the USVI personally was quite memorable. It served as a honeymoon trip, but it also was where a longtime friend got married. Needless to say, the USVI received huge marks – for a variety of reasons.
