Brooke McDonald December 05, 2021

2021 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Walt Disney World
Festival Entrance (Photo via Brooke McDonald)

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Walt Disney World and the holiday season is in full swing throughout the parks. The 2021 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays kicked off Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 30. After a pandemic-related scaling back last year to a “Taste of” version of the annual festival, this year’s celebration brings back beloved holiday storytellers and the Candlelight Processional along with plenty of other new offerings and returning favorites. Here are some of the best things to eat, drink, watch and ride at this year’s festival.

