Disney World In Bloom: A Photo Guide to the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
Entertainment Brooke McDonald March 14, 2022
Highlights of the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
Spring hasn’t quite sprung across the country yet, but EPCOT is already in full bloom at Walt Disney World, where the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs through July 4. Colorful gardens and topiaries are the official stars of this show, but outdoor kitchens spotlighting seasonal ingredients and plant-forward dishes, the return of the Garden Rocks concert series, and new lines of limited-edition merchandise are just a few more of the many reasons to visit this festival. Here’s our guide to the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
