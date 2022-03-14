Last updated: 02:00 AM ET, Mon March 14 2022

Spring hasn’t quite sprung across the country yet, but EPCOT is already in full bloom at Walt Disney World, where the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs through July 4. Colorful gardens and topiaries are the official stars of this show, but outdoor kitchens spotlighting seasonal ingredients and plant-forward dishes, the return of the Garden Rocks concert series, and new lines of limited-edition merchandise are just a few more of the many reasons to visit this festival. Here’s our guide to the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

