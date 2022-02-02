Top Cities for Live Music
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz February 02, 2022
Let's Get Back To Live Music Again
Live music has suffered some blows throughout the pandemic, with concerts and beloved music festivals having been canceled or rescheduled several times. This year, though, we're hoping that more people than ever can enjoy experiencing the music they love in the places they love, whether that be an open-mic night at a bar or a world-renowned music festival!
Money.co.uk analyzed 30 popular destinations across the globe to find the top ten best destination for experiencing the best of live music. Rated for their music festivals, venues, upcoming concerts and the number of artists or bands that call the cities their home, these cities might be surprising, or perhaps not. Chicago, for instance, is home to Lollapalooza, one of the most well-known and longest-running music fests in the country.
Click through this slideshow to learn more about the best destinations for live music.
