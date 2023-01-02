How Companies Are Stepping Up Sustainable Travel in 2023
Mia Taylor January 02, 2023
The Ways the Travel Industry is Becoming More Sustainable in the New Year
Treading lightly and being conscious of our impact on the environment and the places we visit when traveling has become more important than ever. Between the increasing challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and the immense amount of waste impacting the planet, there’s never been a more important time to be thoughtful about how we explore the world.
A growing share of the traveling public is aware of this urgent responsibility. According to a YouGov poll from earlier this year, 53% of global consumers indicated they intend to look for sustainable travel options. The same poll found that 53% of consumers are also willing to pay for more sustainable holidays. Equally encouraging, travel brands are constantly reviewing their impacts on the planet and announcing new ways to address their global footprint.
With this in mind we asked a long list of travel brands—from well known tour operators to hotel companies, and cruise lines—what new sustainability measures they have in store for 2023. Here’s what they had to say
