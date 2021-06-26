Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Sat June 26 2021

gallery icon Travel Tips for 4th of July Holiday

Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz June 26, 2021

1/8
4th of July BBQ Over Broadway and Fireworks Cruise
4th of July BBQ Over Broadway and Fireworks Cruise. (photo via New York City Vacation Packages)

Tips for 4th of July Travel

It's that time again: give Americans an extended weekend in the middle of summer and you betcha we'll be traveling! This 4th of July, we're celebrating by giving you some helpful tips on how to get the best vacation out of the weekend. Read on to learn more. 

1/8

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS