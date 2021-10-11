Discover a New Tune at the Enhanced Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
Hotel & Resort All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Patrick Clarke October 11, 2021
Rock and Roll in Punta Cana
The all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is the largest resort in the Dominican Republic, featuring 1,775 luxe guestrooms, nine specialty restaurants and nearly two dozen bars and lounges in addition to an impressive list of amenities including 13 pools, a 60,000-square-foot spa, Las Vegas-style casino, an 18-hole Nicklaus-designed golf course, a plethora of retail shops, an array of entertainment offerings from laser tag to miniature golf and 60,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
Guests staying at this award-winning property can also look forward to one-of-a-kind experiences that only Hard Rock can provide, including an unparalleled music memorabilia collection, rhythm and motion spa therapies and Fender guitars delivered right to your room. Better yet, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has recently added to its allure with extensive room renovations and the rollout of a singular dining experience in The Market Food Hall. Here's what guests can expect at this epic destination in 2021 and beyond.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS