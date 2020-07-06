Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos Reopen with ‘Safe + Sound’ Program
Hotel & Resort All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Lauren Bowman July 06, 2020
New health and safety measures are being implemented across Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos as they begin welcoming back the public.
Each property will undergo a thorough inspection, with over 250 procedures checked by NSF International.
The new protocols were developed by worldwide health specialists as well as a team of hospitality specialists and gaming experts.
Bali to Reopen to International Visitors in SeptemberDestination & Tourism
Caribbean Tourism Cries Out For FundingDestination & Tourism
TSA Announces Bounce-Back July 4 Holiday Weekend NumbersAirlines & Airports
Louvre Museum Reopens in ParisEntertainment
Some of the practices include:
– Non-invasive temperature checks for staff, guests, vendors and visitors
– Mandatory face coverings for all staff, guests, vendors and visitors in designated public areas
– Increased sanitization practices, especially for high contact areas
– Hand sanitizer stations in public areas
– Team members must wash their hands at least once an hour
Guests can view the full list of new practices on Hard Rock’s website. Each new measure has been designed with the guests in mind, so as not to take away from the Hard Rock experience but to ensure the health and safety of all team members and visitors.
Travelers still have time to book and stay at Hard Rock’s All-Inclusive properties like Los Cabos, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Vallarta before the summer season is over. Or try staying at one of Hard Rock’s iconic properties like the brand new guitar hotel in Hollywood, Florida or the signature concept Hard Rock hotel that opened in the Maldives last year.
For more information on All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS