Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos Reopen with ‘Safe + Sound’ Program

Hard Rock Hotel
PHOTO: The main pool at Hard Rock Los Cabos. (photo via Hard Rock International)

New health and safety measures are being implemented across Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos as they begin welcoming back the public.

Each property will undergo a thorough inspection, with over 250 procedures checked by NSF International.

The new protocols were developed by worldwide health specialists as well as a team of hospitality specialists and gaming experts.

Some of the practices include:

– Non-invasive temperature checks for staff, guests, vendors and visitors

– Mandatory face coverings for all staff, guests, vendors and visitors in designated public areas

– Increased sanitization practices, especially for high contact areas

– Hand sanitizer stations in public areas

– Team members must wash their hands at least once an hour

Guests can view the full list of new practices on Hard Rock’s website. Each new measure has been designed with the guests in mind, so as not to take away from the Hard Rock experience but to ensure the health and safety of all team members and visitors.

Travelers still have time to book and stay at Hard Rock’s All-Inclusive properties like Los Cabos, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Vallarta before the summer season is over. Or try staying at one of Hard Rock’s iconic properties like the brand new guitar hotel in Hollywood, Florida or the signature concept Hard Rock hotel that opened in the Maldives last year.

