Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Wed July 28 2021

gallery icon Resort-Hopping In The Maldives

Hotel & Resort Lauren Breedlove July 28, 2021

1/15
Kuramathi Island, Maldives
Kuramathi Island, Maldives(Photo by Lauren Breedlove)

Overwater bungalows, Maldives

Island-hopping in the Maldives sound like a dream? That's because it is. Situated in the midst of the Indian Ocean to the west of Sri Lanka, the island nation is what daydreams are made of. Soft white sands, luxurious accommodations, and water in a million shades of blue (give or take) await. Oh, and those swoon-worthy overwater bungalows we all know and love. 

The island total in the Maldives reaches almost 1,200, with approximately 140 of those idyllic dots of sand host to resort destinations. You'll be swooning from your first glimpse out of your window on Qatar Airways, one of the most comfortable ways to get to the Maldives. Each resort island has its own personality, flair, activities and amenities; choosing the best fit for your vacation might not be easy, but it will certainly be worth it. 

Here are a smattering of photos to inspire and highlight the art of island hopping in the Maldives. (Yes, it's an art.) Get ready to experience the "sunny side of life." 

1/15

For more information on Maldives

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lauren Breedlove

Lauren Breedlove

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS