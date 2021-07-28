Resort-Hopping In The Maldives
July 28, 2021
Overwater bungalows, Maldives
Island-hopping in the Maldives sound like a dream? That's because it is. Situated in the midst of the Indian Ocean to the west of Sri Lanka, the island nation is what daydreams are made of. Soft white sands, luxurious accommodations, and water in a million shades of blue (give or take) await. Oh, and those swoon-worthy overwater bungalows we all know and love.
The island total in the Maldives reaches almost 1,200, with approximately 140 of those idyllic dots of sand host to resort destinations. You'll be swooning from your first glimpse out of your window on Qatar Airways, one of the most comfortable ways to get to the Maldives. Each resort island has its own personality, flair, activities and amenities; choosing the best fit for your vacation might not be easy, but it will certainly be worth it.
Here are a smattering of photos to inspire and highlight the art of island hopping in the Maldives. (Yes, it's an art.) Get ready to experience the "sunny side of life."
