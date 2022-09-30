Last updated: 12:00 AM ET, Fri September 30 2022

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke September 30, 2022

The view from Timothy Hill overlooking Basseterre, the capital of St. Kitts and Nevis. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/BriBar)

The Latest Travel Advisories Around the World

The U.S. State Department issued nearly two dozen updated travel advisories for countries all across the globe in September. The vast majority of updates were Level 1 advisories encouraging travelers to exercise normal precautions but among the updates were some Level 2 and Level 3 advisories due to potential threats to visitors ranging from crime to hurricanes. For those with plans to travel internationally this fall, the advisories can be a useful tool for planning, knowing what to expect and how to protect yourself. Here are the most significant updated travel advisories to make note of heading into October, from the Caribbean to the South Pacific.

