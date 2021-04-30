15 Key Travel Advisories Announced in April 2021
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke April 30, 2021
The Latest Advisories
April 2021 was a unique month for U.S. State Department travel advisory updates as the DOS issued an update for every country around the world as part of an effort to "rely more on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) existing epidemiological assessments." The result was the expansion of the department's Level 4 "Do Not Travel" guidance to about 80 percent of countries worldwide. While Americans will want to familiarize themselves with the latest updates for any destination they're planning to visit this summer, here are 15 notable pieces of advice travelers won't want to miss.
For more information on Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic, Mexico, South Africa, Egypt
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS