Thailand Approves Phased Plan To Reopen To Vaccinated Travelers
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke April 07, 2021
Thailand is moving forward with a four-stage plan to restart tourism in the popular Asian destination.
As of April 1, the country is allowing tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter through five pilot provinces, which include Phuket, Phang Nga, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, and Krabi, according to the Times of India. Thailand has also reduced the quarantine period for international arrivals to 10 days from 14 as of April 1.
Under the current plan, vaccinated visitors must arrive with a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of departure and proof of COVID-19 vaccination approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). Visitors will also be tested upon arrival at the airport, must use a contact tracing app and self-isolate for at least seven days.
Beginning July 1, fully vaccinated international visitors arriving in Phuket will not be required to quarantine. The plan's third phase is scheduled to begin in October when vaccinated visitors to each of the five aforementioned pilot regions will not be required to quarantine.
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance for fully vaccinated travelers, revealing that they are less likely to spread COVID-19 based on the latest scientific data.
While the CDC encourages vaccinated Americans to continue taking precautions such as wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing, the agency says they do not need to get tested before leaving the United States unless their destination requires it and they do not need to self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States.
