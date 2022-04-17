Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Sun April 17 2022

Lacey Pfalz April 17, 2022

Belize Specialist Program
Belize Specialist Program. (photo courtesy of Northstar Travel Group)

So Why Belize?

Belize is a tropical paradise filled with beautiful beaches, dense biodiverse jungles and a multicultural population. It's located in Central America between the Mexican state of Quintana Roo and Guatemala, with the Caribbean Sea to the east. While its population is multicultural, ranging from Creole and Mestizo to Maya and Garifuna, its official language is English, making it a popular choice among English-speaking travelers wanting to visit Central America.

Some of its greatest treasures are its national parks and preserves, which conserve animals such as jaguars and monkeys, as well as over 500 species of birds! Nestled within the jungle are also ancient Mayan ruins, some of which make for great cultural or historical attractions. With so much to see and explore, Belize is an ideal destination for families, couples and active seniors who desire to discover the brilliance of nature and the perseverance of culture.

