gallery icon Learn More About the Tampa Bay Travel Specialist Program

A mother and daughter kayaking in Tampa Bay, Florida. (photo via Visit Tampa Bay)

What You Should Know About Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay is an incredibly diverse city with plenty of cultural and outdoor attractions, museums and festivals – not to mention a unique history that includes pirates! Whether your clients love adrenaline-inducing watersports or laid-back shopping trips, Tampa Bay can satisfy plenty of travelers' wants and desires. Becoming a Tampa Bay travel specialist can set you as a travel advisor up for success – with added benefits for you, of course! 

