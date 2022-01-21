Master Selling Jamaica and Start Earning Rewards
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Patrick Clarke January 21, 2022
Specializing for Success
If there was ever a destination that sold itself, it would be Jamaica, but travel advisors can equip themselves with the knowledge and tools to close the deal for clients considering a trip to this beautiful Caribbean island by becoming a Jamaica Travel Specialist through the dedicated program sponsored by Travel Agent Academy in 2022. This free and interactive course will not only introduce travel advisors to this one-of-a-kind destination but also dive deep into the various regions that combine to make it so special as well as the diversity of experiences that await their clients, whether they're visiting for the first time or returning. What's more, specialists will continue to reap the rewards of the Jamaica Travel Specialist Program long after they've graduated.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Travel Agent Academy, Jamaica
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS