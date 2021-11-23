Learn To Sell Jamaica Region by Region
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Linda Truilo November 23, 2021
Selling Jamaica
The land of Bob Marley and James Bond, pirates and slave rebels, sunny beaches and mountainside coffee plantations, uninhibited party places and elegant English gardens and golf courses – Jamaica captures the imagination of travelers in so many ways. Travel advisors will find that understanding the diversity of just this one destination will open the door to working with a whole variety of clients, many of them destined to become repeat visitors. Take some time now to treat yourself to an overview of this Caribbean paradise that focuses on its offerings region by region, then consider learning more in the Jamaica Travel Specialist program sponsored by Travel Agent Academy at oneloverewards.com.
