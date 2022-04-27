The Path To Empowering Your Business and Earning Rewards as an Atlantis Ambassador
Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas is a world-class destination resort that's only getting better after announcing a series of multimillion-dollar renovations earlier this month. With so much to offer, Atlantis appeals to travelers of all types and interests. However, getting your clients up to speed on all that this resort brings to the table requires mastering the basics and staying in the know. That's where Travel Agent Academy's Atlantis Ambassador Program comes in. This free, five-chapter course can be completed anywhere, anytime to unlock a myriad of rewards and benefits in addition to providing the insight and key selling tips to close more sales and grow your business. Let's take a look at the many perks of becoming an Atlantis Ambassador as well as the path to achieving this pivotal expertise.
