Last updated: 05:55 PM ET, Mon June 27 2022

Patrick Clarke June 27, 2022

A successful business plan.
The Most Powerful Travel Agencies Right Now

Travel Weekly has released its 2022 Power List, an annual ranking of the largest, most successful retailers in the travel industry, based on full-year 2021 sales. Leisure travel bounced back in a big way last year but business travel still has ways to go to reach pre-pandemic levels. Nonetheless, there's lots of optimism and the 2022 rankings paint a clear picture of which companies are leading the industry. The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic forced Travel Weekly to freeze the rankings last year as many agencies weren't able to meet the traditional minimum sales threshold to be considered. As travel continues to recover midway through 2022, we now have a better idea of the travel agencies wielding the most power right now. Here's a look at the top 20.

