The Top 20 Most Powerful Travel Agencies in 2022
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke June 27, 2022
The Most Powerful Travel Agencies Right Now
Travel Weekly has released its 2022 Power List, an annual ranking of the largest, most successful retailers in the travel industry, based on full-year 2021 sales. Leisure travel bounced back in a big way last year but business travel still has ways to go to reach pre-pandemic levels. Nonetheless, there's lots of optimism and the 2022 rankings paint a clear picture of which companies are leading the industry. The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic forced Travel Weekly to freeze the rankings last year as many agencies weren't able to meet the traditional minimum sales threshold to be considered. As travel continues to recover midway through 2022, we now have a better idea of the travel agencies wielding the most power right now. Here's a look at the top 20.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Learn Why Princess Hotels & Resorts Is a Perfect Partner Through Travel Agent Academy
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS