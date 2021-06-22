The Top 21 Most Powerful Travel Agencies in 2021
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke June 22, 2021
The Power List
Travel Weekly has released its annual Power List ranking the travel agencies that report $100 million or more in travel sales. However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Travel Weekly made the decision to freeze the rankings since many agencies wouldn't be able to meet the traditional minimum sales threshold to even be considered. Therefore, the 2021 Power List looks almost identical to the one released in 2020 as it's based on gross travel sales in 2019. With travel rebounding heading into the second half of 2021, though, it's worth taking a look at the most powerful agencies as the industry begins its recovery.
