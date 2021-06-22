Last updated: 05:28 PM ET, Tue June 22 2021

gallery icon The Top 21 Most Powerful Travel Agencies in 2021

Travel Agent Patrick Clarke June 22, 2021

1/22
One dollar airplane
PHOTO: One dollar airplane. (photo via bmelofo/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Power List

Travel Weekly has released its annual Power List ranking the travel agencies that report $100 million or more in travel sales. However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Travel Weekly made the decision to freeze the rankings since many agencies wouldn't be able to meet the traditional minimum sales threshold to even be considered. Therefore, the 2021 Power List looks almost identical to the one released in 2020 as it's based on gross travel sales in 2019. With travel rebounding heading into the second half of 2021, though, it's worth taking a look at the most powerful agencies as the industry begins its recovery.  

1/22

For more Travel Agent News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS