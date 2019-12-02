2019 Cyber Monday Airfare Deals Include Flights as Low as $29
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti December 02, 2019
As Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end, consumers may yet find one more thing to be thankful for: some seriously reduced price-tags on potential air travel for the coming year.
Many major U.S. air carriers are offering slashed prices on certain airfares for Cyber Monday, discovered USA Today.
Of course, when shopping such massively discounted deals, do keep in mind that the advertised lowest rates are starting prices (sans taxes and fees), that not all routes are included and that availability of tickets at such prices is limited.
In some cases, the discounted fares only apply for travel during a narrow time-period window or on certain days of the week (i.e., Frontier’s sale prices only apply to flights taken on a Tuesday or Wednesday—slow travel days).
Whatever the specified date range, also be sure to keep an eye on any applicable blackout dates, often around holidays and busy weekend dates, such as Christmas and New Year’s.
Here's a succinct round-up of 2019's Cyber Monday airline deals:
Alaska Airlines
Deal: One-way fares, starting as low as $29.
Sale dates: Through December 4, 2019.
For Travel: January 7 – March 11, 2020 within the continental United States.
Search flights on the Alaska website.
Allegiant Air
Deal: Up to 40-percent off flights to select cities, starting as low as $33 one way.
Sale dates: December 2, 2019, only.
For Travel: Dates vary.
Search flights on the Allegiant website.
Frontier Airlines
Deal: 99-percent off select round-trips within the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico with application of promo code CYBER.
Sale dates: December 2, 2019, only.
For travel: For flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only, December 9, 2019 – March 5, 2020 with several holiday blackout dates.
Search flights on the Frontier website.
JetBlue Airways
Deal: One-way fares starting as low as $39.
Sale dates: Through December 3, 2019.
For travel: December 10, 2019 – February 13, 2029, excluding holidays.
Search flights on the JetBlue website.
Southwest Airlines
Deal: One-way fares, starting as low as $49.
Sale dates: Through December 5, 2019.
For travel: Between December 16, 2019 – May 20, 2020 within the continental United States.
Search flights on the Southwest website.
Spirit Airlines
Deal: One-way fares, starting as low as $56.
Sales dates: December 2 – 3, 2019
For travel: Select dates, through February 2020.
Search flights on Spirit’s website.
Cathay Pacific Airways
Deal: Up to 70-percent off on round-trip Economy and Premium Economy Class fares to every destination across the carrier's Asia-Pacific network.
Sales dates: December 2 – 3, 2019
For travel: January 1 – May 15, 2020.
Search flights on the Cathay Pacific Website.
