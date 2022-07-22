Air Canada, United Airlines Reach Agreement To Enhance Transborder Travel
Patrick Clarke July 22, 2022
Air Canada and United Airlines have expanded their strategic relationship, announcing a joint business agreement for the Canada-U.S. transborder market that will provide more flight options and better flight schedules to passengers traveling between the two countries.
Customers will soon be able to connect to as many as 38 codeshare destinations in the U.S. and eight of Canada's most popular cities. Along the way, they'll continue to benefit from the carriers' MileagePlus and Aeroplan loyalty programs with more accrual and redemption options.
Under this new agreement, Air Canada and United will be able to coordinate their networks and schedules to give customers more choice with more flights throughout the day and more access to each airline's seat inventory. The deal will also enhance codeshare on transborder flights and allow the carriers to sell seats on each other's transborder flights and share revenue on flights between hub markets.
With the move, the carriers also plan to align their respective customer policies and enable the seamless provision of onboard products, establish airport co-locations and provide extra value to their frequent flyer programs.
"United is a world-class airline and we are pleased to significantly expand our well-established partnership to further enhance the customer journey between Canada and the U.S. by offering more choice, greater convenience and an improved airport experience," Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada, said in a statement. "This agreement marks a new phase in our evolving relationship that will speed the recovery from the pandemic and strengthen both carriers. It will also enable us to optimize our hubs and schedules and to broaden our global network connectivity to maintain our leadership in the market."
"With this new agreement, we are further strengthening our long-standing partnership with Air Canada," added Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances at United. "As international travel continues to recover, this expanded partnership will provide an enhanced experience for all transborder travel."
According to the two airlines, the U.S.-Canada transborder market was the second largest international passenger air transportation market in the world and the largest international market for both Canada and the U.S., as measured by seats, prior to the pandemic in 2019.
