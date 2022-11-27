Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Sun November 27 2022

Air New Zealand Launches Cyber Monday Sale

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 27, 2022

Air New Zealand Dreamliner in flight
Air New Zealand Dreamliner in flight. (Photo via Air New Zealand)

Air New Zealand is welcoming travelers back to the fully reopened Pacific island country with its annual Cyber Monday Sale.

Available to book now through Tuesday, November 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT, the deal provides passengers the chance to travel from several major U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, Houston, Chicago and New York to Auckland, New Zealand for as little as $995.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages Offers a Variety of Ways to Save This Holiday...

A JetBlue flight taking off from LAX

Last-Minute 2022 Black Friday, Cyber Monday Travel Deals

Sleeping car bedroom of Amtrak.

Amtrak Unveils Limited-Time Auto Train Sale

Black FriYay

ALG Vacations Launches Deeper Deals Black Fri-YAY Promotion

Cyber Monday Sale fares include L.A. to Auckland for as low as $1,095; New York to Auckland from $1,495; Houston to Auckland from $1,195 and Honolulu to Auckland from $995.

Keep in mind that the discounted fares vary between Economy, Premium Economy and Business Premier cabins. See below for a complete breakdown:

Economy

—LAX - AKL: Starting at $1,095

—SFO - AKL: Starting at $1,095

—HOU - AKL: Starting at $1,195

—CHI - AKL: Starting at $1,295

—NYC - AKL: Starting at $1,495

—HNL - AKL: Starting at $995

Premium Economy

—LAX - AKL: Starting at $2,795

—SFO - AKL: Starting at $2,795

—HOU - AKL: Starting at $2,895

—CHI - AKL: Starting at $3,095

—NYC - AKL: Starting at $3,195

—HNL - AKL: Starting at $2,095

Business Premier

—LAX - AKL: Starting at $6,795

—SFO - AKL: Starting at $6,795

—HOU - AKL: Starting at $7,695

—CHI - AKL: Starting at $7,795

—NYC - AKL: Starting at $7,895

—HNL - AKL: Starting at $3,595

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on New Zealand, United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
airport, airfield, airplane, jet, sunset, landing, runway, London, Heathrow, UK

UK Considers Dropping Liquids in Luggage Rules by 2024

Mexico's Domestic Airline Industry Facing Challenges

Couple Delays Flight After Boarding Without Tickets

The 10 Most Expensive US Airports To Fly From Ahead of the Holidays

Frontier Airlines Cuts The Cord on Live Phone Customer Service

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS