Air New Zealand Launches Cyber Monday Sale
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 27, 2022
Air New Zealand is welcoming travelers back to the fully reopened Pacific island country with its annual Cyber Monday Sale.
Available to book now through Tuesday, November 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT, the deal provides passengers the chance to travel from several major U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, Houston, Chicago and New York to Auckland, New Zealand for as little as $995.
Cyber Monday Sale fares include L.A. to Auckland for as low as $1,095; New York to Auckland from $1,495; Houston to Auckland from $1,195 and Honolulu to Auckland from $995.
Keep in mind that the discounted fares vary between Economy, Premium Economy and Business Premier cabins. See below for a complete breakdown:
Economy
—LAX - AKL: Starting at $1,095
—SFO - AKL: Starting at $1,095
—HOU - AKL: Starting at $1,195
—CHI - AKL: Starting at $1,295
—NYC - AKL: Starting at $1,495
—HNL - AKL: Starting at $995
Premium Economy
—LAX - AKL: Starting at $2,795
—SFO - AKL: Starting at $2,795
—HOU - AKL: Starting at $2,895
—CHI - AKL: Starting at $3,095
—NYC - AKL: Starting at $3,195
—HNL - AKL: Starting at $2,095
Business Premier
—LAX - AKL: Starting at $6,795
—SFO - AKL: Starting at $6,795
—HOU - AKL: Starting at $7,695
—CHI - AKL: Starting at $7,795
—NYC - AKL: Starting at $7,895
—HNL - AKL: Starting at $3,595
