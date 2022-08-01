New Zealand Fully Reopens to International Tourism
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 01, 2022
Government officials in New Zealand announced its borders fully reopened to international travelers for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down travel in March 2020.
According to Reuters.com, New Zealand’s gradual reopening process started in February for citizens and has expanded to include visitors who need visas and those on student visas returning to the country.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the final stage of reopening as an “enormous moment.”
“It's been a staged and cautious process on our part since February as we, alongside the rest of the world continue to manage a very live global pandemic, while keeping our people safe,” Ardern told Reuters.
The island nation also announced cruise ships and foreign recreational yachts are now allowed to once again dock at its ports. New Zealand Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said the return of the cruise industry would boost local industries.
“Most cruise visits are during the warmer months of October to April, and summer is our bumper tourism season overall,” Nash told Reuters. “This means it will be full steam ahead for the industry.”
In June, New Zealand’s health department revealed travelers entering the country would no longer need to take a COVID-19 test before arrival.
