Air Ticket Sales Continue Upward Trend
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff March 01, 2021
Americans appear to be flying more. Travel agency air ticket sales continue to increase.
According to recent data from ARC, trends are improving and have been over the last six weeks. Agencies are currently selling 58.9 percent fewer airline tickets than for the same period in 2019 during the week ending February 28, 2021. A week earlier, that transaction count was off by 64 percent.
These numbers are consistent with numbers from December showing that sales are stabilizing after the fallout from the pandemic that began just about one year ago.
Transactions for the week ending December 27, 2020, showed a dip of 63.8 percent from the previous year (2019). That was an improvement from the 66.1 percent year-over-year dip in agency ticket transactions during the week of December 20.
This most recent data shows ticket sales are stabilizing since sales originally dropped off.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS