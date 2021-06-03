Last updated: 02:59 PM ET, Thu June 03 2021

Airline Industry Calling on G7 Governments to Reopen International Travel

Airlines & Airports International Air Transport Association (IATA) Donald Wood June 03, 2021

Family with two children going on holiday.
Family with two children going on holiday. (photo via Halfpoint / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) continues to advocate for the reopening of international travel, saying G7 governments should focus on screening methods instead of imposing quarantines and other restrictions.

According to The Associated Press, the airline industry trade group cited studies indicating vaccinated travelers pose little risk of spreading COVID-19, but went farther by saying even people who aren’t immunized against coronavirus should be allowed to visit.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
MSC Grandiosa in Genoa, Italy, on Jan. 24, 2021

MSC Cruises To Resume Operations in Spain

MSC Cruises

First Cruise Ship Since COVID-19 Shutdown Passes Through...

Allure of the Seas, cruise ship, bahamas

Two More Royal Caribbean Ships Get Approval for Test Cruises

Tourists at the airport waiting for the flight to be announced on the arrival departure board

European Union Unveils Changes to ID Check-Free Travel Area

IATA data suggests only 2.2 percent of travelers to the United Kingdom between late February and early May tested positive for COVID-19 after arrival. Officials from the agency are concerned the slow reopening of travel will ruin the peak summer vacation season.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said there is “no risk-free approach” and that governments need to accept some risk “and get on with our lives.”

Airlines around the world are hoping wealthy G7 countries agree to ease travel restrictions during or before the annual summit meeting of leaders in England next week. The airline trade group projects the industry would lose $48 billion this year after losing $126 billion in 2020.

In May, the IATA warned governments that unless they move to digitalize travel health credentials, chaos will rule at airports as more and more passengers return to flying. The credentials include vaccine certificates or negative COVID-19 tests.

For more information on International Air Transport Association (IATA)

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Medical face mask and money from around the world.

American Raises Nearly $1.5 Million for Global COVID-19 Relief...

American Airlines

KLM Restoring Most North American Routes

United Airlines Supporting LGBTQ+ Organizations During Pride Month

WATCH: Video Shows Female Passenger Kick and Spit at Fellow Fliers

American Airlines Expands Preflight COVID-19 Testing Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS