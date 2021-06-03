Airline Industry Calling on G7 Governments to Reopen International Travel
Airlines & Airports International Air Transport Association (IATA) Donald Wood June 03, 2021
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) continues to advocate for the reopening of international travel, saying G7 governments should focus on screening methods instead of imposing quarantines and other restrictions.
According to The Associated Press, the airline industry trade group cited studies indicating vaccinated travelers pose little risk of spreading COVID-19, but went farther by saying even people who aren’t immunized against coronavirus should be allowed to visit.
IATA data suggests only 2.2 percent of travelers to the United Kingdom between late February and early May tested positive for COVID-19 after arrival. Officials from the agency are concerned the slow reopening of travel will ruin the peak summer vacation season.
IATA Director General Willie Walsh said there is “no risk-free approach” and that governments need to accept some risk “and get on with our lives.”
Airlines around the world are hoping wealthy G7 countries agree to ease travel restrictions during or before the annual summit meeting of leaders in England next week. The airline trade group projects the industry would lose $48 billion this year after losing $126 billion in 2020.
In May, the IATA warned governments that unless they move to digitalize travel health credentials, chaos will rule at airports as more and more passengers return to flying. The credentials include vaccine certificates or negative COVID-19 tests.
