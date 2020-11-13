Airline Passenger Arrested Due to Erratic Behavior, Alarming Comments
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood November 13, 2020
A passenger on an American Airlines flight was arrested on Thursday after exhibiting erratic behavior and making alarming comments.
According to NBC Philadelphia, an unidentified man flying from Orlando to Philadelphia on American Airlines Flight 2392 began to move up row-by-row during the last portion of a journey that had already encountered turbulence.
During the last half-hour of the flight, other passengers began to notice the man climbing over seats and reported him to attendants, who ordered him to remain seated and put on a mask.
As the man was moving up, he began talking about how he wanted to speak to the pilot and reportedly asked, “Where's my parachute?” An attendant called for help and several other passengers assisted in protecting exits.
Witnesses said the man was stopped before entering first class and American confirmed he did not “actively attempt to breach” the cockpit door at any time.
When the plane landed in Philadelphia, airport and local police boarded the flight and removed the disruptive passenger.
The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent facial-covering protocols have been an issue for many passengers, as Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian recently said the carrier “added a total of nearly 550 people to our no-fly list for refusing to comply with Delta's mask requirement on board.”
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS