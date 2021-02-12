Airlines Add Service To the Mexican Caribbean
February 12, 2021
The Mexican Caribbean continues to expand its reach with new flights to Cozumel and Cancun.
American Airlines is offering weekly service to Cozumel; Southwest is scheduled to resume daily service from Houston on March 11, and Frontier Airlines is set to launch new flights from Denver on Feb. 13 after a six-year absence from the market.
Frontier also added four weekly flights to Cancun from Orlando on Feb. 11 and will launch five weekly flights from Miami on March 7, along with Saturday service from Cincinnati on March 13.
Beyond the U.S., TAP Air Portugal will offer three weekly flights from Lisbon to Cancun on March 27.
Evelop Airlines will resume service to Cancun with a weekly flight from Madrid on March 8, with frequencies increasing to three flights during the summer.
Orbest is scheduled to resume weekly flights to Cancun from Lisbon by the end of March.
The Quintana Roo Tourism Board said it has kept carriers abreast of all health and safety developments in the Mexican Caribbean to assuage concerns.
“We are still in close communication with the airlines to dispel their doubts and share all available information with them, such as access to the tests required by some countries to re-enter their territory,” he said.
