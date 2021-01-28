Last updated: 01:11 PM ET, Thu January 28 2021

Mexican Caribbean to Boost Hotel Portfolio With 2021 Openings

Hotel Xcaret Arte
A guestroom at Hotel Xcaret Arte.(photo courtesy of Hotel Xcaret Arte)

Despite the pandemic, the Mexican Caribbean continues to bolster its portfolio of hotels and resorts with new property openings in Riviera Maya and Cancun this year.

In Riviera Maya, Hotel Xcaret Arte, which will feature 900 suites and a design paying tribute to Mexican art and culture, is scheduled to debut this summer.

Grupo Posadas will unveil the 343-room Live Aqua Beach Resort Tulkal Riviera Maya and 734-room Fiesta Americana Tulkal Riviera Maya in the summer and fall, respectively.

Live Aqua Beach Resort Tulkal will boast 343 rooms and suites with balconies, an Aqua Lounge, direct access to Feel Beach, a pool, a spa, and more than 10 restaurants and bars.

Fiesta Americana Tulkal be equipped with 734 rooms and suites with balconies, 13 restaurants and bars, a spa and more.

In Tulum, the “boho-chic” Aloft Tulum is scheduled to debut in February with 140 loft-style rooms and the signature Atico Rooftop Lounge & Bar.

A rendering of the Aloft Tulum Lobby
Aloft Tulum Lobby. (photo via Aloft Hotels)

The 714-room Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, cradle in a mangrove preserve on 100 acres of beachfront, is expected begin welcoming guests in mid 2021.

Planet Hollywood Cancun Jurassic Splash Pad
Planet Hollywood Cancun Jurassic Splash Pad (Photo via Planet Hollywood Cancun)

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun is slated to roll out the red carpet on Jan. 29 in Costa Mujeres. It will feature 898 guestrooms and suites, and a wide range of action-packed activities and attractions, including Shipwreck Cove, Jurassic Splash Park, a FlowRider surf simulator, a nine-hole golf course, a lazy river with water myriad activities, a Stars Kids Club, a Teens Club and a movie theater.

