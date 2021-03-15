Last updated: 11:16 AM ET, Mon March 15 2021

Airlines Adding Flights to Alaska

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli March 15, 2021

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. (photo via Alaska Airlines Media)

Unless something changes, cruise lines might not be able to sail into Alaska this summer during the lucrative tourist season but it’s opened up a whole new avenue for airlines.

Carriers are taking advantage of the fact that Canada has closed its waters and ports to ships with more than 100 people onboard through February 2022, making cruises to Alaska’s popular Inside Passage negligible.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Family in protective face masks at airport.

Tourism Renaissance to Hold Online Event with Conferences,...

Fall foliage at Le Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City

Accor Leads With COVID-19 Testing Options

Pilots before take off, cockpit, airplane

Aviation Facing Pilot Shortage After COVID-19, Study Says

Seabourn Quest, Seabourn, cruise ship

Seabourn Extends Flexible Cancelation Policy Through May 31

Now, according to the Anchorage Daily News, more travelers are making plans to visit the state via airline, and airlines are adding the flights to accommodate them.

Delta Air Lines is adding new flights to new destinations and hub cities from both Anchorage and Fairbanks.

From Anchorage, Delta is adding new nonstop flights to Detroit, New York’s Kennedy Airport and Los Angeles. These new flights will operate only on Fridays and Saturdays, starting May 28.

Also, Delta is boosting flights from Anchorage to its hub cities: up to seven flights per day between Anchorage and Seattle, three flights per day between Anchorage and Minneapolis and two flights per day between Anchorage and Salt Lake City. Plus, Delta is resuming its Anchorage-Atlanta nonstop on May 5.

From Fairbanks, Delta will operate three daily nonstops to Seattle, two nonstops to Minneapolis and a new nonstop flight to Salt Lake City. Delta’s flights to Seattle from Alaska already operate year-round, but the airline has committed to year-round service for the new flights to/from Minneapolis and Salt Lake.

And that’s just Delta, which has been in a bit of a war with Alaska Airlines for supremacy in the skies out of Seattle.

Not to be outdone, Alaska Airlines will offer 19 flights each day between Anchorage and Seattle. The schedule shows three flights each day between Anchorage and Portland and two flights daily between Anchorage and Los Angeles.

Starting on June 17, Alaska will resume nonstop service between Anchorage and Denver. The daily flights are scheduled through Aug. 16.

On May 20, Alaska will resume nonstop flights between Anchorage and Las Vegas, and will launch two daily flights from Anchorage to Chicago. On June 17, Alaska will start a nonstop daily flight from Anchorage to San Francisco.

United Airlines on June 3 will begin to operate daily flights from Anchorage to San Francisco, Houston, Newark and Chicago. Plus, United is adding a daily Anchorage-Fairbanks flight starting on June 3.

American Airlines will have a daily flight to Dallas and one to Chicago. From Anchorage, there are nonstops to Chicago, Dallas and Phoenix.

For more information on Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines, Alaska

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200

Hawaiian Airlines Launches New Orlando-to-Honolulu Flights

Spring Break Prompts Pandemic-Era Record Number of Air Travelers

Start-Up Airline Breeze Airways Gets DOT Approval

Passenger Arrested for Urinating in Seat, Pushing Flight Attendant

FAA Proposes $14,500 Civil Penalty Against Passenger

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS