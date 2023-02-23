Last updated: 01:25 PM ET, Thu February 23 2023

Airlines Bumping Passengers More Often Highlights Focus on Traveler's Compensation Rights

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 22, 2023

plane seating
Passengers seated on an airplane. (photo by Eric Bowman)

A new study found that American travelers are now finding themselves bumped from commercial airline flights more often than in previous years.

According to data from the Wall Street Journal, the number of passengers who were involuntarily denied boarding between October 2021 and September 2022 more than doubled compared to the same period the previous year.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Southwest Airlines, Austin–Bergstrom International Airport, Austin, Texas, Spirit Airlines, airplanes, runway, airport

Southwest Airlines Increases Wi-Fi Costs

Eugene Levy is The Reluctant Traveler.

Eugene Levy is 'The Reluctant Traveler' in New Apple...

Couple talking to receptionist at hotel lobby

Hotel Industry’s Top Strengths, Challenges Right Now

Businesswoman, Black woman, female, representation, corporate, executives, professionals

Leisure Industry Continues to Struggle With Huge Gender Imbalance

Travel booking, travel technology, digital map

TBO Empowers Travel Advisors to Control Commission

The total climbed by 24 percent from the period between October 2018 and October 2019.

Passengers who are bumped from an oversold flight they’ve already paid for are typically entitled to compensation. The carriers sometimes negotiate with passengers and convince them to change flights in exchange for money or flight vouchers.

“In all cases for issues beyond an airline's control, airlines are not required to compensate passengers when flights are delayed or canceled,” AirHelp vice president Eric Napoli told TravelPulse in January.

“Unfortunately, U.S. national law does not offer much protection for avoidable travel disruptions,” Napoli continued. “Compensation is only required if passengers are denied boarding from an oversold flight.”

The United States Department of Transportation’s website outlines how much travelers are entitled to for oversold flights. Airlines must pay 200 percent of the value of a one-way ticket (up to $775) if the passenger arrives between 1-2 hours past the scheduled landing time.

For domestic flights delayed by longer than two hours, impacted travelers are entitled to 400 percent of the one-way ticket price (up to $1,550). Delays on international flights have the same compensation structure, but the window is up to four hours for 200 percent and more than four hours for 400 percent.

In addition, the DOT said airline passengers downgraded before departure to a lower class of service may be entitled to a partial refund.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Southwest Airlines, Austin–Bergstrom International Airport, Austin, Texas, Spirit Airlines, airplanes, runway, airport

Southwest Airlines Increases Wi-Fi Costs

Frontier Announces New Family Seating Policy

Flight Attendant Union Supports JetBlue-Spirit Merger

United Airlines Makes Small But Important Change

New Cape Air Nevis Flights Expand Caribbean Air Connections

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS