Airlines Offering Super Deals for Super Bowl LIV in Miami
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli January 20, 2020
Getting a pair of tickets to the Super Bowl can be a pricey acquisition, not to mention successfully avoiding hotels that, let’s say, can get creative with their rates when a big event is in town.
But the major U.S. airlines are trying to make transportation a bit easier.
Within hours after the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs won their respective conference championship games on Sunday, airlines announced either an increase in flights, a reduction in fares, or both, to Miami, host of Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2.
Both teams have rabid fan bases, and this will be the first Super Bowl appearance for Kansas City in 50 years.
Four airlines announced they will add flights from Kansas City International to south Florida. American, which has two flights a day to Miami International from Kansas City, will have six flights to the host city on Friday, Jan. 31, and six back to KC on Monday, Feb. 3.
Delta is adding two extra flights on those days to Miami, Southwest is adding three extra flights on the 31st and 3rd but into Fort Lauderdale, and Spirit Airlines will add extra flights Thursday, Friday and Saturday to Fort Lauderdale and return flights on Monday.
As for San Francisco, well, the same thing. American Airlines announced it added five extra nonstops between the Bay Area and Miami International Airport two from San Jose and three from San Francisco International.
United normally has just one flight daily between SFO and MIA but added two more, and Delta added a nonstop roundtrip on the Friday after the Super Bowl and the Monday after.
But, how about those fares? Well, you’re in luck, at least on some flights. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, when all the airlines piled on and added more capacity, fares tumbled. Prior to the 49ers clinching a spot in the game, fares between SFO and MIA were around $1,200 roundtrip, the newspaper noted.
After the game, and after the airlines made their adjustments, nonstop fares fell to about $700 roundtrip on all airlines.
