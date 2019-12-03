This Miami Hotel's VIP Super Bowl Packages Range From 200k to 1.5 Million
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli December 03, 2019
You know the saying, "Go Big or Go Home"?
Well if you want to go to the Super Bowl in Miami in February, this is about as big as you can go.
1 Hotel South Beach, the ultra-luxurious hotel that takes up an entire city block on Collins Ave. in Miami Beach, is offering a series of five Ultimate VIP Super Bowl packages for the big game starting at $1.5 million.
Each package is designed for groups ranging from two to twenty-eight people – each including VIP tickets to the game, accommodations for four nights in One Bedroom Ocean View Homes, and so much more. Details of each package are listed below.
Starting at $200,000, the VIP Game packages are bookable for stays of four nights or more from January 30-February 3, 2020. Booking is available now through the hotel.
All packages must be fully pre-paid, and bookings are non-refundable, non-cancelable and non-transferable.
Make no mistake – this is not for the faint of heart when it comes to the price tag but, then again, the amenities offered within the packages are extraordinary.
Heck, start with the tickets alone. All packages offered include seating within a private club or suite. A regular, plain single ticket to the 2018 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles was going for almost $7,000 on the resale market – no amenities, no suite, no private club.
While we don't yet know which teams will be playing the Super Bowl, we do know this is one of the most extravagant ways to enjoy the party in Miami.
Here are the packages 1 Hotel South Beach is offering:
The 1 of a Kind Package (20 Guests) | $1,500,000
– 20 Tickets to the Big Game in The Nine, an exclusive open-air suite between the 30s with access to a private club designed by the world-renowned Rockwell Group, food & beverage included
– 10 Ocean View One Bedroom Homes for four nights (1/30-2/3)
– 1 Dinner at Watr at 1 Rooftop for 20 guests
– 20 Bamford Haybarn Spa treatments
– 2 Cabanas for your stay
– $10,000 Food & Beverage credit
– Dedicated Personal Guru
– 1 Group Yoga Class at Anatomy
– Daily Chef's Breakfast
– Daily Juice Drop
– Cocktail Reception
– Round-Trip Airport Transfers
– Round-Trip Transfers to The Big Game
The Platinum Package (28 Guests) | $1,000,000
– 28 Tickets to the Big Game in a Club Suite
– 14 Ocean View One Bedroom Homes for 4 Nights (1/30-2/3)
– Private Cub Access (Food and Beverage Included)
– 1 Dinner at Watr at the 1 Rooftop for 28 Guests
– 28 Bamford Haybarn Spa Treatments
– 2 Cabanas for the Stay
– $7,500 Food and Beverage Credit
– Dedicated Personal Guru
– 1 Group Yoga Class at Anatomy
– Daily Chef Breakfast
– Daily Juice Drop
– Cocktail Reception
– Round-Trip Airport Transfers
– Round-Trip Transfers to the Big Game
The Gold Package (18 Guests) | $750,000
– 18 Tickets to the Big Game in an M-Level Club Suite
– 9 Ocean View One Bedroom Homes for 4 Nights (1/30-2/3)
– Private Club Access (Food and Beverage Included)
– 18 Bamford Haybarn Spa Treatments
– 2 Cabanas for the Stay
– $5,000 Food & Beverage Credit
– Dedicated Personal Guru
– 1 Group Yoga Class at Anatomy
– Daily Chef Breakfast
– Daily Juice Drop
– Cocktail Reception
– Round-Trip Airport Transfer
– Round-Trip Transfer to the Big Game
The Silver Package (4 Guests) | $400,000
– 4 tickets to the Big Game in a private box on the 40 yard line
– 2 Ocean View One Bedroom Homes for four nights (1/30/20-2/3/20)
– 1 Dinner at Watr at 1 Rooftop for 4 guests
– 4 Bamford Haybarn Spa treatments
– 1 Cabana throughout your stay
– $3,000 food & beverage credit
– Dedicated Personal Guru
– 1 Group Yoga Class at Anatomy
– Daily Chef's Breakfast
– Daily Juice Drop
– Round-Trip Airport transfers
– Round-Trip Transfers to The Big Game
The Bronze Package (2 Guests) | $200,000
– 2 Tickets to the Big Game on the 50 Yard Line / 72 Club
– 1 Ocean View One Bedroom Home for 4 Nights (1/30-2/3)
– 1 Dinner at Watr at the 1 Rooftop for 2 Guests
– 2 Bamford Haybarn Spa Treatments
– 1 Cabana for the Stay
– $2,000 Food and Beverage Credit
– Dedicated Personal Guru
– 1 Group Yoga Class at Anatomy
– Daily Chef Breakfast
– Daily Juice Drop
– Post-Game Field Access
– In-Stadium Post-Game Party
– All-Inclusive Pre-Game Hospitality
– Round-Trip Airport Transfer
– Round-Trip Transfer to the Big Game
For more information on Miami
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS