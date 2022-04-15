Airport in Saudi Arabia Becomes First To Provide Information in Sign Language
The King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is the first in the world to begin providing flight information and notifications in sign language.
The airport, which welcomes 28.5 million travelers each year, announced the new sign language feature as part of an update to its interactive chat service via Twitter and WhatsApp. Powered by artificial intelligence, the new version also offers an easier-to-navigate setup.
Travelers can use the service to learn about flight statuses, airport services and more. It is unclear whether the service will offer sign language support in Saudi Sign Language, Unified Arabic Sign Language, which is used in eighteen countries, or American Sign Language.
"By launching the updated version of the interactive service, we aim to enhance passengers' experiences through King Khalid International Airport, as we apply artificial intelligence to create an engaging experience through social channels, as well as providing an unparalleled travel experience for people with disabilities,” said Eng. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, CEO of Riyadh Airports, the company which manages KKIA.
The King Khalid International Airport currently services over 51 domestic and international airlines connecting Riyadh to more than a hundred destinations in the world.
