Alaska Airlines Adds Top-Requested Destination From Paine Field
Airlines & Airports June 05, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Alaska Airlines giving travelers in Washington even more options when booking flights..—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer
It's the place Alaska Airlines' guests said they want to fly to the most from Everett: Palm Springs.
The Alaska Airlines Blog has all the details, including the flight times, when the service begins and a quick check of operations after three months of flying in Everett.
“Hands down, Palm Springs was number one on our guests’ wish list for the next destination from Paine Field,” said Noelle Fredrickson, general manager of network planning and strategy for Alaska Airlines. “After three months of flying at Everett, we thought this was a good time to make adjustments to improve the flying experiences for our guests. And hopefully make some people really happy.”
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica.
“We’re optimizing our flight schedule to improve our operations,” said Fredrickson. “By flying three roundtrips a day instead of four to Portland and L.A., we can better provide the key flight times preferred by our business travelers, and allow for better connection windows.”
With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.
SOURCE: Alaska Airlines press release.
