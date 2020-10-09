Turn Your Alaska Airlines Wallet Credit Into Miles
WHY IT RATES: Now through October 12 only, qualifying members can exchange their Alaska wallet funds into Mileage Plan bonus miles at an exchange rate of 100 miles per $1, converting their balances in 25-percent increments of their choosing, up to 100 percent. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer.
Alaska Airlines is offering a new incentive to its Mileage Plan members who have wallet balances. Members will be able to convert their wallet credit into miles for future travel—a $100 wallet credit converts into 10,000 miles.
"With award travel starting at 5,000 miles one-way on Alaska and the ability to book award trips to more than 800 destinations with our 16 Global Partners—as well as the addition of the Oneworld alliance in 2021—this is a great way to start planning for future trips," said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska. "Our Mileage Plan miles do not expire as long as members remain active, so when guests feel it is safe to return to travel, we will be there to welcome them on their long-awaited vacations."
Over the past several months, Alaska has implemented nearly 100 safety measures designed to keep our guests and employees safe, part of the airline's commitment to Next-Level Care. The airline emphasizes a layered approach to safety, which starts with the requirement that all employees and guests wear a face mask or covering through the airport and onboard, with no exceptions. Flyers must also take a health agreement at check-in to acknowledge and attest to their willingness to adhere to the mask policy.
Qualifying members, who will receive an email notification from Alaska, can exchange their credits in increments of 25 percent, 50 percent, 75 percent or 100 percent of their current wallet balance. This offer is valid through 11:59 p.m. PT on October 12, 2020.
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts.
With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.
SOURCE: Alaska Airlines press release.
