Alaska Airlines Asks Passengers to Bring Their Own Water Bottle
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 13, 2019
Alaska Airlines is slowly trying to ingratiate its passengers into a BYOB program.
But not the kind of bottle you’re thinking of.
The airline has launched #FillBeforeYouFly, a campaign designed to reduce single-use plastic bottles by asking passengers to bring their own reusable water bottles and fill them prior to the flight.
“We’re passionate about working with our guests, employees, airports and partners to reduce waste, protect habitats and improve water health,” Diana Birkett Rakow, Alaska Airlines’ vice president of external relations, said in a statement. “Land, water and animals are incredibly special parts of the places we live and fly. If just 10 percent of us flying Alaska bring our own prefilled water bottles when we fly, it would save over 700,000 plastic water bottles and 4 million plastic cups per year. That’s a big lift.”
The airline notes that plastic bottles are among the top five most common items found in beach cleanups around the world.
Alaska says passengers are urged to remember to pre-fill the bottles. Airline policy prohibits bottles from being filled directly during inflight beverage service. The policy is in place to manage the limited quantities of water available on flights.
