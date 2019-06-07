Alaska Airlines Investigating Video of Worker Throwing Luggage From Plane
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 07, 2019
Alaska Airlines is launching an investigation after recent video footage shared to social media showed a baggage handler carelessly throwing luggage from a plane onto a cart below last month.
According to KTLA, the cellphone video was taken around 8 p.m. on May 17 at Los Angeles International Airport.
The video shows some of the bags bounce off of the cart and land on the tarmac.
Taken place at LAX, Los Angeles International Airport, one of the Alaska Airlines workers was carelessly throwing luggage out of the plane. This is unacceptable! #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/uCGIKTKQns— Raz Davidov (@razdavidov) June 5, 2019
Alaska Airlines apologized for the incident and said that the worker seen in the video was a contract vendor who will no longer be allowed to work for the airline.
"The video is extremely concerning. The contract vendor clearly violated our policies," Alaska Airlines said in a statement to Fox News. "We expect all employees to treat the luggage and cargo of our guests as they would their own. We apologize to our guests whose baggage was handled so recklessly."
Last year, a baggage handler at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was caught on camera throwing luggage from a Southwest Airlines plane, including baggage labeled as containing live tropical fish.
Southwest Airlines called the footage "deeply concerning" and promised to retrain the employee.
