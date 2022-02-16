Alaska Airlines Launches Flight Subscription Service in the US
Alaska Airlines has debuted Flight Pass, an innovative, subscription-based travel offering that allows members to fly up to 24 roundtrip flights per year to the airline's most popular routes within California. Members can also enjoy nonstop flights from California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas for a fixed monthly rate.
Annual plans start at $49 per month and allow travelers to lock in main cabin deals for a full year and rewards subscribers with lower than average fares on eligible flights.
“Flight Pass builds on our mission to offer travelers the most West Coast destinations at the best value,” said Alex Corey, managing director of business development and products for Alaska Airlines. “Our commitment to care means offering convenient and affordable options that fit our guests’ lifestyle and connect them to where they want to go. After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again and with 100 daily flights from 16 airports throughout California and between California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass will take them there."
There are two annual plans available. One offers the best value, and the other provides the most flexibility.
Subscribers will receive credits deposited monthly or bi-monthly into their Flight Pass account, to be redeemed for 6, 12 or 24 nonstop trips a year to eligible destinations. Flyers are still required to pay applicable government taxes and airport fees on each flight, in addition to the monthly subscription fee and nominal fare (for most flights the fare is only $0.01).
“Alaska Airlines is uniquely positioned to help our West Coast guests experience more with direct access to destinations near and far from our expanding hubs,” said Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California for Alaska Airlines. “Flight Pass will provide more options, value and care with every trip that our guests book, while also transforming the travel experience long-term.”
Users of Flight Pass are able to accrue miles toward Mileage Plan elite status and enjoy the same benefits as non-members flying with Alaska Airlines.
How To Take Flight With Flight Pass
Members and potential members sign in to a special member log-in area on Alaska Airlines' website and choose their membership plan. A $49 per month pass requires booking at least 14 days before travel, and as early as 90 days in advance. A $199 per month allows same-day booking up to two hours before departure and as early as 90 days in advance.
Members then choose the number of roundtrip flights they would like per year—6, 12 or 24 roundtrip flights.
They can then redeem their flights, choosing from 100 daily flights connecting 13 California airports to each other and to Reno, Phoenix, and Vegas.
