Alaska Airlines Modernizes Fleet, Leasing 13 New 737-9 MAX Aircraft

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti November 24, 2020

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 approaching LAX Airport
PHOTO: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 approaching LAX Airport. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Alaska Airlines today announced a new move to optimize its mainline fleet by selling 10 Airbus A320s to Air Lease Corporation (ALC), then leasing 13 new Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft from them. These 737-9 MAXs are set to be delivered between the final quarter of 2021 through 2022. Alaska will also lease back the A320s for a short period after finalizing its transaction with ALC.

Steven F. Udvar-Házy, executive chairman of Air Lease Corporation, remarked, "These leased Boeing 737-9 aircraft from ALC will fill an important role on Alaska's diverse route network, bringing the most technologically advanced and environmentally attractive aircraft type into Alaska's fleet, just in time, as we expect the airline industry will undergo a sustainable recovery starting in 2021."

"Alaska's relationship with Steve dates back to the early 1980s and we're thrilled to work with him and ALC on an agreement that will enhance our fleet and advance our environmental, operational and financial performance," said Brad Tilden, Alaska Air Group’s chairman and CEO. "We found an opportunity to sell 10 planes that are not in our long-term plans and replace them with 13 of the most efficient narrow-body aircraft available."

The 737-9 MAX models are 20 percent more fuel-efficient and generate 20 less carbon emissions per seat than the workhorse A320s they’re set to replace. The MAXs can also fly 600 miles farther than the A320s, lending themselves to possible new nonstop routes and destinations.

The 13 MAXs being leased from ALC will be in addition to the 32 MAXs that Alaska currently has on order from Boeing, five of which are expected to be in service by 2021. Alaska plans to begin flying routes using 737-9 MAX planes in March 2021.

At present, Alaska’s operating fleet includes 39 Airbus A320s and 10 Airbus A321neos, after the carrier permanently parked all of its A319s and some of its A320s earlier this summer amid scarce demand.

For more information, visit alaskaair.com.

